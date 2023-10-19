Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Laporta under pressure; is football losing its soul?

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Luis Cazorla
- Neymar’s injury
- Do Real Madrid need to care about the fans more than they do?
- Are Barca gonna lose sponsors?
- Joan Laporta — is he in trouble?
- Is football losing its soul?
- Laporta’s press conference quotes
- Luis Enrique and Roberto Moreno — revisited.
- And more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...