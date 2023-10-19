 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Laporta under pressure; is football losing its soul?

Kiyan and Diego go through a Spanish football mailbag

By Kiyan Sobhani
FC Barcelona v Sevilla - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by David S.Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Luis Cazorla
  • Neymar’s injury
  • Do Real Madrid need to care about the fans more than they do?
  • Are Barca gonna lose sponsors?
  • Joan Laporta — is he in trouble?
  • Is football losing its soul?
  • Laporta’s press conference quotes
  • Luis Enrique and Roberto Moreno — revisited.
  • And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

