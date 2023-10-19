Managing Madrid Podcast: Beckham: Episode Two Discussion

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Diego Simeone admitting David Beckham shouldn’t have gotten a red card in World Cup 1998

The insane hate that David Beckham received after the red card

How do English fans look at themselves now reflecting on their behaviour in ‘98?

Mental health stigma now vs 1998

Beckham’s story of how much he practiced corner kicks

The insanity of the 1999 Champions League final

Roy Keane’s no-nonsense approach

Real Madrid knocking both Manchester United and Bayern Munich out the following season.

And more

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattW_MM)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)