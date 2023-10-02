Daily Thread: 2 Oct 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

A Quick Recap

A brief statistical recap of the year thus far

Real Madrid’s stat leaders:



• Most goals: Bellingham

• Most assists: Jude, Kroos, Joselu, Fran

• Most passes: Kroos

• Most chances created: Kroos

• Most 1/3 passes: Kroos

• Most progressive passes: Valverde

• Most tackles: Camavinga

• Most blocks: Bellingham

•… pic.twitter.com/WQ8D8SxpPD — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 1, 2023

Real Madrid’s start to the season:



• 9 games

• 8 wins

• 1 defeat

• 17 goals scored

• 6 goals conceded pic.twitter.com/27sDuLMh8b — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 1, 2023

The Next Madridstas

Although I generally avoid convos like this since he’s so young, but another goal for Endrick as he started yesterday for Palmeiras. Hopefully, he slowly grows into a Real Madrid great. But for now let’s take it easy on the expectations for the kid.

5 starts. 5 goals.



Endrick Felipe. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/QaAliq8DIZ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 2, 2023

5 goals in 5 starts for the prodigious Endrick. The 17 year old Palmeiras No. 9 continues to take smoothly to his new found responsibilities as a starter, with the Real Madrid bound dynamo undroppable at the moment. This Brazilian generation ‍ pic.twitter.com/UCMX7fGjL4 — Stoppage Time FC (@Stoppagetime_fc) October 2, 2023

And a few other potential madridstas

Désiré Doué is one of the Stade Rennais players that Real Madrid sent a scout to watch tonight. @SportsZone__ #rmalive pic.twitter.com/PsMlKtNTR0 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 1, 2023

