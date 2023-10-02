Daily Thread: 2 Oct 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
A Quick Recap
A brief statistical recap of the year thus far
Real Madrid's stat leaders:
• Most goals: Bellingham
• Most assists: Jude, Kroos, Joselu, Fran
• Most passes: Kroos
• Most chances created: Kroos
• Most 1/3 passes: Kroos
• Most progressive passes: Valverde
• Most tackles: Camavinga
• Most blocks: Bellingham
•… pic.twitter.com/WQ8D8SxpPD
Real Madrid's start to the season:
• 9 games
• 8 wins
• 1 defeat
• 17 goals scored
• 6 goals conceded pic.twitter.com/27sDuLMh8b
Poll
What Grade Would You Give the Season Thus Far?
-
24%
A
-
67%
B
-
7%
C
-
0%
F
The Next Madridstas
Although I generally avoid convos like this since he’s so young, but another goal for Endrick as he started yesterday for Palmeiras. Hopefully, he slowly grows into a Real Madrid great. But for now let’s take it easy on the expectations for the kid.
5 starts. 5 goals.
Endrick Felipe. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/QaAliq8DIZ
5 goals in 5 starts for the prodigious Endrick. The 17 year old Palmeiras No. 9 continues to take smoothly to his new found responsibilities as a starter, with the Real Madrid bound dynamo undroppable at the moment. This Brazilian generation
And a few other potential madridstas
Rodrygo's sons.
Désiré Doué is one of the Stade Rennais players that Real Madrid sent a scout to watch tonight.
Your New Phone Wallpaper
Oh I love Jude Bellingham
BIG W @atchouameni #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #CleanSheet
