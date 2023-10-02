Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Napoli

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Tuesday’s away match against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa, Cañizares.

Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy, Carrillo.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim.

David Alaba hasn’t recovered from his injury just yet and that means that Nacho will be required to start alongside Rudiger in the center of the team’s defensive line. This could be an issue next weekend if Alaba doesn’t recover in time for the match against Osasuna, given that Nacho was sent off on Saturday.

Ancelotti is expected to deploy Modric in the starting lineup in this game. The Croatian midfielder hasn’t played a single minute since the catastrophic loss to Atletico in the Madrid Derbi and Ancelotti could give him a chance to earn some redemption in this big game.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/03/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples, Italy.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

