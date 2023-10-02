Girona provide update on Portu’s injury after Nacho’s challenge

Girona FC has released a medical report today updating the condition of their forward Cristian Portugués Manzanera, better known as Portu, who was injured by a reckless tackle from Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernández in their 3-0 loss on Saturday. According to the report, Portu has a bone edema in the tibial malleolus of the right ankle and rupture of the left gluteal aponeurosis, which means he will be out of action for several weeks.

Girona release medical report for Portu's injury from Nacho's tackle:



"Bone edema in the tibial malleolus of the right ankle and rupture of the left gluteal aponeurosis."



Get well soon Portu. https://t.co/xqdwbLrwjP — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 2, 2023

The incident happened near the end of the match, when Nacho lunged at Portu with a high and late challenge that caught him on the leg and sent him tumbling to the ground. The referee initially showed Nacho a yellow card for the unnecessary and dangerous foul, but then changed it to a red after a quick VAR review. Portu was in visible pain and had to be stretchered off the pitch.

Nacho has since apologized to Portu by calling him personally and also posted an apology on Instagram, where he said he was “very sorry” and wished him a “speedy recovery”. He also admitted that he made a “mistake” and that he “never intended to hurt” Portu. He said he hoped to see him back on the field soon.