Valverde: “I think Bellingham can be a captain to define an era at Real Madrid”

With Real Madrid in Champions League action this week, there was a player press conference in Naples on Monday and Fede Valverde was the player selected for it. Speaking to the press about the game, he started off by stating: “It’s a very important game for us against a historic club. We’re excited and ready for the game tomorrow, which we hope to win to continue our good start to this competition.”

Valverde on the new system

Discussing the new diamond system that Real Madrid are using this year, Valverde said: “Obviously when you’re used to the same formation for many years, which was a 4-3-3 for us, it might take a bit of time to learn. It depends on the opponent and that’s part of football. I feel better than ever and like I’m growing a lot. I think I still have a lot to learn from this coach.”

Valverde on his tough year

The past 12 months have been very difficult for Valverde on a personal level and he was asked how he got through it all. He said: “With the personal side, my family and others helped me. I can’t thank them all. I tried to focus on football, on the World Cup and on Real Madrid. You hope moments like this don’t happen, but I think it has helped me mature.”

Valverde on Modrić’s lack of minutes

Discussing his teammate Luka Modrić’s reduced role, Valverde said: “When I arrived at the club, I felt like I was arriving to the best midfield ever. For me, Modrić is a leader and he still is even if he isn’t playing as many minutes as he’d want. He has never kicked up a fuss, even while still being the most competitive warrior. He is an example for all of us young players. We have to keep enjoying him while he is still playing.”

Valverde on Bellingham’s fast start

Discussing Jude Bellingham and his bright start at Real Madrid, he said: “Some players are destined to define an era and Jude has those characteristics. He has been in professional football for many years already, but Real Madrid is next level. Still, he has arrived in good form and acts like he has been here for many years. I think that shows the player he is, but he’s also a special person. He’s very positive and I think he can be a captain to define an era at Real Madrid.”

Valverde on becoming Real Madrid captain

It’s no secret that Valverde also wants to become a Real Madrid captain and he was asked again about that, to which he said: “Yes, obviously. I think that’s a dream that I’ve had. I’d love to be that figure that Carvajal currently is and all those who are captains, Modrić and Kroos. I try to watch them and learn as much as possible from them about what they do. One of the most beautiful moments for me was being Uruguay captain and now I’d love to do so with Real Madrid.”