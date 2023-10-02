Napoli manager Rudi Garcia gives his pre-game analysis ahead of Real Madrid’s visit

Napoli manager Rudi Garcia spoke to the media in Naples today ahead of his side’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid tomorrow. Below are the more Real Madrid relevant quotes from the presser.

How will Napoli do against Real Madrid?

“We have many possibilities, we are strong in every sense. But to win we will need humility and 120% of our qualities.

“The match with Real Madrid is something that every coach dreams of.”

Respect for Carlo Ancelotti

“Think about Real Madrid, one of the biggest clubs in the world with a unique list of successes. I really appreciate Ancelotti, whom I know well. It will be a difficult game, but we have the ambition to go out on the field and do everything we can to win,”

Tactical approach

“We are going to have to use our brain and our heart. The heart will surely be on the field, but we will need our heads. There will be moments in the game when we will have to be good at pressing or preventing Real Madrid from imposing their qualities,”

Losing Karim Benzema

“Real Madrid managed Benzema’s departure well and selected someone like Bellingham, who plays behind the two forwards and is a very good player. But I don’t want to only think about a single player. Joselu is also very good.”