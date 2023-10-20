Ahead of the Curve : 20 October 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

This Edition looks at some of the most successful players who joined the first team as youngsters or teenagers. Real Madrid has become one of the healthier destinations for prodigious talents.

When in years gone by, young players would be warned against a dearth of opportunities at the Bernabeu, the likes of Sergio Ramos and Marcelo followed in the tradition of Raul and Casillas to become legends after joining the first team as teenagers.

As you’ve come to expect..My lists are impeccable.. The players below have all completed club football with Real Madrid after joining the first team as teenagers

Raphael Varane

A prodigious CB talent who seemed to be born for the role. It is hard to imagine a youngster joining as a CB and being more comfortable than Varane was.

Varane hardly had much to learn apart from developing physically and getting over persistent injuries. His game in possession never reached the level anticipated but one of the great talents of his generation. His speed and 1v1 defending was extraordinary for his age.

Vinicius Jr

The next great attacker from Brazil was only 18 when he joined a Real Madrid first team on the slide. His personality immediately shone through, though his game was unvarnished his character, bravery and raw ability was undeniable.

Vinicius has so far gone on to win the all silverware available at club level and along with that the hearts of Madridistas. He is still only 23 years old with some room to improve. His winning goal in the Champions League final of 2021/22 marked the culmination of a historic season and solidified his place as one of the very best in the game.

Rodrygo Goes

Another young talented attacker from Brazil. The Santos academy graduate was expected to meet the hype standards set the previous season by his countryman, Vinicius. A hatrick on his champions league debut went a long way to announcing his arrival.

Rodrygo played a crucial role in arguable the greatest champions league story of all time. Remontada after remontada, the dimunitive Brazilian was on hand to provide a spark. Most memorably his brace against Manchester City at the Bernabeu. A brace against Osasuna would win the Copa del rey for Real Madrid and complete the set of trophies. Rodrygo has not kicked on as expected but still only 22 years old and with bags of talent, there’s still a lot more to come.

Eduardo Camavinga

An all-action midfielder with an incredible feel for the game from a very young age. Eduardo joined Real Madrid after the start of the 2021/22 season and without a pre-season settled in with minimum fuss.

The young frenchman still has a long way to go. His contributions to the 2021/22 champions league success will live long in the memory. From tackles, to key passes, dribbles and lung-busting runs, Camavinga played in some moments like a seasoned veteran and helped mount some of the most memorable remontadas we’ve ever seen.

️ Wayne Rooney on Jude Bellingham:



“He is certainly one of the best players in the world at this moment. He has gone to the next level to Real Madrid. He’s in such good run of form, of course it will dip at some point and we shouldn’t blame him when that happens. It happens to… pic.twitter.com/To67HDsWEs — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 19, 2023

What if his form never really dips? What if he’s just gonna go on and be a GOAT? This kid affects games. If he doesn’t produce a direct assist, he is the one who wins the ball back to start the attack. If he’s not making a run into the box he’s passing the ball into a teammate in the box. Next thing he’s positioned better than Camavinga in defence heading the ball clear. His ability to affect games is extraordinary. He’s like a combination of Karim Benzema, Modric and Camavinga. He just needs good health, his football IQ is sky high. He is simultaneously humble and ruthless.

Poll 2