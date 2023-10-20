Bellingham: “Being a Real Madrid player is better than I ever imagined”

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham talked to the club’s official website after being named the team’s best player for the month of September. Bellingham also won the award in August, so he’s been the team’s undisputed best player during this first part of the season.

“Being a Real Madrid player feels like a dream come true, it’s better than I ever imagined. I’m enjoying every moment in training and games and I hope to continue like this,” he said.

Bellingham also highlighted the support he’s receiving from the Bernabeu faithful.

“My connection with the fans is very special, it is a pleasure to play for them. I enjoy the songs and chants, they give me a lot of energy and strength; it is likely the reason why I have started as I have. I appreciate it a lot and I hope we continue to create good memories together,” he added.

Bellingham concluded his brief interview by previewing the upcoming match against Sevilla.

“It will be a tough match, just like every single game we play. They have quality players and it’s important for us to play the same way we’ve played since the start of the season,” he said.