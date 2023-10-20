Ceballos out against Sevilla with minor muscle injury

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos suffered a minor muscle injury during Thursday’s training session and will not be available when Los Blancos visit Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this Saturday, coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed during today’s press conference.

This is yet another unfortunate injury for Ceballos, who missed most of the team’s pre-season and was just starting to gain some momentum and confidence over the last few games.

Ceballos has only played 73 minutes over four appearances for Real Madrid so far this season, and while he should not be expected to have a prominent role for Ancelotti’s team this year, he could be a good option off the bench if healthy.

The midfielder should be back with the team fairly soon, though. Ancelotti wasn’t too concerned about his injury and it looks like the Spanish player could rejoin the squad over the next few days.