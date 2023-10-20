Managing Madrid Podcast: Is Vinicius starting to adapt to his new role? MAILBAG!

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Is Vinicius Jr starting to adapt to his new role?

Golden Boy criteria?

Who is the most fun Real Madrid player to watch?

Eduardo Camavinga compared to Fede Valverde

Is Valencia worth visiting as a tourist?

Should Nacho’s ban have actually been reduced?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)