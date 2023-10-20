Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Sevilla

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s visit to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to face Sevilla FC.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa, Diego Piñeiro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim.

Defender David Alaba has recovered from his muscle injury and will be expected to start even though that it would be ideal for him to improve his conditioning fresh off this physical problem. Nacho’s absence means that Rudiger and Alaba are the team’s only available center-backs and it would not make sense to start Tchouameni there away from the Bernabeu when Alaba is available.

El Clasico is just one week away so it will be interesting to see if coach Carlo Ancelotti decides to make some rotations right after the past FIFA break, especially considering that Real Madrid will face Braga on Tuesday.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/21/2023

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

