Mactchday 10 : 21 October 2023

FORM GUIDE

Real Madrid are 1st in La Liga, 2 points clear of 2nd placed Girona

Real Madrid have won 5 and drawn 1 out of the last 6 encounters with Sevilla.

The last 4 games at the Sanchez Pizjuan have ended in a Real Madrid win

Real Madrid have won 8 of the 9 matches so far this season

With 20 goals scored (2.2 goals per 90) and 6 conceded (0.67, inflated by the 3 goals conceded in the derbi)

Sevilla are 14th with 4 losses and 12 goals conceded in 8 games.

PREDICTED LINE-UP

Kroos, Nacho and Mendy will most likely start

Rudiger has played the most minutes of anyone and will probably be at risk

We we likely see a lot of substitutes regardless of the scoreline.

SOME HUMOUR

️ Laporta: “I have bad news for the community of Madrid. We will repeat the best era again.” pic.twitter.com/42jFkOBDN6 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 21, 2023

I mean.. He might not know this but Barcelona’s best time led to one of the best era’s in the history of Real Madrid. So, yeah.. I wouldn’t mind a repeat. Another threepeat? Why not.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Rodrygo has been under the microscope this season since scoring the opening goal he has lost some confidence even though Carlo has actually enjoyed his hard work which often goes unnoticed. We will likely see Rodrygo get more chances as the “CF” because even when he does not score he does things Carlo appreciates.

Rodrygo is playing in a very competitive environment and Carlo will drop him from time to time even if he starts scoring goals.

There’s still a possibility that Rodrygo-Jude-Vini combination is the one that will carry us over the line during the months when the silverware is lifted.

