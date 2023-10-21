 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mactchday 10 : 21 October 2023

Matchday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
SSC Napoli v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Football, Champions League: SSC Napoli vs Real Madrid FC

FORM GUIDE

  • Real Madrid are 1st in La Liga, 2 points clear of 2nd placed Girona
  • Real Madrid have won 5 and drawn 1 out of the last 6 encounters with Sevilla.
  • The last 4 games at the Sanchez Pizjuan have ended in a Real Madrid win
  • Real Madrid have won 8 of the 9 matches so far this season
  • With 20 goals scored (2.2 goals per 90) and 6 conceded (0.67, inflated by the 3 goals conceded in the derbi)
  • Sevilla are 14th with 4 losses and 12 goals conceded in 8 games.

PREDICTED LINE-UP

  • Kroos, Nacho and Mendy will most likely start
  • Rudiger has played the most minutes of anyone and will probably be at risk
  • We we likely see a lot of substitutes regardless of the scoreline.

SOME HUMOUR

I mean.. He might not know this but Barcelona’s best time led to one of the best era’s in the history of Real Madrid. So, yeah.. I wouldn’t mind a repeat. Another threepeat? Why not.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Rodrygo has been under the microscope this season since scoring the opening goal he has lost some confidence even though Carlo has actually enjoyed his hard work which often goes unnoticed. We will likely see Rodrygo get more chances as the “CF” because even when he does not score he does things Carlo appreciates.

Rodrygo is playing in a very competitive environment and Carlo will drop him from time to time even if he starts scoring goals.

There’s still a possibility that Rodrygo-Jude-Vini combination is the one that will carry us over the line during the months when the silverware is lifted.

Real Madrid v BATE Borisov - UEFA Championships League

The Daily Poll

Poll

Match Prediction

view results
  • 4%
    Sevilla Win
    (5 votes)
  • 91%
    Real Madrid Win
    (104 votes)
  • 4%
    Draw
    (5 votes)
114 votes total Vote Now

