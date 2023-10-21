Sevilla vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Sevilla right after the FIFA break and one week ahead of a crucial El Clasico in Barcelona.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Sevilla predicted XI: Nyland, Sanchez, Bade, Ramos, Pedrosa, Fernando, Rakitic, Ocampos, Suso, Lukebakio, En-Nesyri.

Sevilla just sacked former coach Mendilibar so predicting their starting lineup in this game is almost impossible.

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has just recovered from a muscle injury yet he will be expected to start right off the bat. Ancelotti could deploy Tchouameni, Camavinga and Valverde in the midfield, while Kroos and Modric would likely get the chance to start against Braga in the Champions League.

Sevilla will surely play with intensity in front of their fans so Real Madrid will have to make sure they match their physicality and composure in order to keep their winning streak going before El Clasico.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/21/2023

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.