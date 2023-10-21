Sevilla vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Sevilla in the return of La Liga after the past FIFA break, which interrupted the course of club football season. Los Blancos will face Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season but they can’t make the mistake of thinking ahead, given that Sevilla are always a tough team to beat at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

David Alaba is making his return to the team having recovered from a muscle injury and he will be needed in the starting lineup as Antonio Rudiger is the only other central defender available for Real Madrid with Nacho Fernandez (suspension) and Eder Militao (injury) out.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to manage his squad and use the depth at his disposal given that his players will be feeling some fatigue after the International games. Furthermore, they will travel to Portugal to face Braga on Tuesday before visiting Barça in the first El Clasico of the season.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/21/2023

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

