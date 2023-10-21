CONFIRMED lineups: Sevilla vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Sevilla in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Sevilla starting XI (TBC): Nyland, Sanchez, Bade, Ramos, Pedrosa, Fernando, Rakitic, Ocampos, Suso, Lukebakio, En-Nesyri.

Conquering Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan is never easy even if the Andalusian club have struggled since the start of the 2023-2024 season. Real Madrid will try to keep their good form going ahead of next week’s crucial El Clasico against Barcelona and the visit to Braga in the Champions League.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/21/2023

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

