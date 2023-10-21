Immediate reaction: Sevilla 1-1 Real Madrid

With the backdrop of Sergio Ramos’ reunion with Real Madrid, the Ramos Sanchez Pizjuan stadium had a grand setting for one of the biggest fixtures in Spain. Sevilla started this game in the 10th position on the table, while Madrid were on top. Sevilla also came into the game with a new manager, Diego Alonso. Form or personnel, however, are often irrelevant in these fixtures.

With referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea, it is never a dull affair for Real Madrid. The visitors saw two goals disallowed in the first eight minutes. Sergio Ramos evaded an own goal in minute three after a very close offside call went against Jude Bellingham. Five minutes later, Bellingham’s goal was disallowed because the referee stopped the play because Lucas Ocampos was down on the ground.



Sevilla took their time to get into the game, but they too got a couple of really good chances in the first half—one of them was a heroic goalline clearance from Dani Carvajal. Sevilla ended the first half with eight shots compared to Madrid’s three. Los Blancos, however, led the first half in xG. Both teams went into the tunnel with the score tied at 0-0.

The game resumed with Sevilla dominating the opening minutes of the second half. Madrid would get back into it with attacking momentum shifting to the visitors, and there was some back-and-forth of this until the game really came to life in the 75th minute. Sevilla went ahead thanks to an own goal from David Alaba. His final-grasp attempt to prevent the Sevilla opener ended up being the opener itself. The Austrian captain’s woes at the back continued.

Real Madrid, however, didn’t take long to equalize. Dani Carvajal won a free kick on the right flank, and a Toni Kroos delivery found the in-form Real Madrid defender’s head for the goal that brought parity back into the game. It was a great near-post finish from Carvajal. Carlo Ancelotti brought in Joselu and Brahim to replace the Brazilian duo, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr, late into the game in search of a winner. Fran Garcia also made a comeback from his exile in the starting XI to replace Ferland Mendy.

There were seven minutes of stoppage time awarded. Real Madrid spent half of it with some very nervous defending, with a barrage of Sevilla attacks haunting their box. Sergio Ramos was even on the end of a freekick that went over Kepa’s goal. Madrid won a free-kick in the dying seconds of the game, but it went straight to the keeper. Two crucial points dropped ahead of the Clasico.