Ancelotti: “I think the referee was correct with all decisions”

Real Madrid could only manage a 1-1 draw at Sevilla on Saturday evening and Carlo Ancelotti pointed to fatigue as one of the reasons for the weaker second half performance. Analysing the game in the post-match press conference, he said: “It was an even and intense game. We played better in the first half than in the second. We started the game well and couldn’t make the most of it. I think Rodrygo and Vinícius, with the support of the team, created a lot of chances in the first half. We were close to scoring. For me, Rodrygo was one of the best today, if not the best. In the second half, Sevilla played better. The second half was tougher and we lacked energy. We didn’t have the control we’d have wanted. I think the result is fair. Both teams gave their all. I feel fairly satisfied after the performance, keeping in mind we just got back from the international break. We move on to the next one.”

Ancelotti on the refereeing

Asked about the refereeing of Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, Ancelotti started off by stating: “I think the referee did well and had a good game. I think he was correct with all decisions. He stopped the counter due to checking the health of a player. I think he was at a good level. It was a competitive game with a lot of duels and I think he got it right with it all.”

Asked if he was being sarcastic and asked various more questions about the officiating, Ancelotti insisted that he wasn’t. He continued. “No, I’m being very serious. At the end of the game I just asked him why he booked me. I didn’t know why he had booked me. I wasn’t speaking to him. I was speaking with Camavinga. I haven’t spoken to the players about the refereeing, but I am very content. The referee also did well with the brawl to separate the players.”

Ancelotti on his substitutions

The coach was also asked a couple of questions about his substitutions. He explained why he changed his planned substitutions after Carvajal scored the equaliser, stating: “We changed the substitutions because the equaliser changed the circumstances of the game. We then wanted more balance and not to risk so much. That’s why I only changed Joselu for Rodrygo. If we hadn’t scored then, I’d have put on Brahim and Fran García then too, like we then did a few minutes later.”

Then, speaking about Vinícius, he said: “Vinícius tried a lot and Navas defended very well. Obviously I was trying to limit the minutes of the players who arrived back late. That was always the plan.”

Ancelotti on Sergio Ramos

Providing a comment on Sergio Ramos, the coach simply said: “I loved seeing him and greeting him. I wish him the best.”