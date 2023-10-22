A Bump In the Road : 22 October 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

“If you cannot win. Don’t lose.”

Real Madrid were proper favourites going into the clash against a plucky Sevilla side who never make it easy for the Merengues at the Sanchez Pizjuan. The game would ultimately be marked by the referee’s performance and the ill-mannered disposition of some Sevilla fans.

Carletto Speaks

Perks of being Luka’s son?

️ Carlo Ancelotti:: "Rodrygo? For me he has been one of the best, if not the best. He has shot on goal more than the others, he has tried. He hasn't failed, nothing happens, the important thing is that he continues to play well." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 21, 2023

As expected Carlo stuck with Rodrygo expecting him to become more productive. Rodrygo’s situation is revealing of how quickly attitudes change. When the club failed to replace Karim in the summer, expectations were low. The team got a couple of late winners and expectations went through the roof. All talk of how the team is playing in a different way and therefore the players need time, particularly Vini and Rodrygo who are expected to be improved goal threats, suddenly went out the window.

Magnanimous Carlo?

️ Carlo Ancelotti: "The referee did a good game, he got everything right." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 21, 2023

The refereeing was typical of La Liga. Carlo for all his faults is not known for going after referees. He is more likely to take things on the chin and move on. It is quite telling that he could not hide his annoyance this time around.

Captain Carvajal

The armband has seemingly transformed Carvajal this season. Gluten-free diet notwithstanding, Dani’s attitude and his motivation seems greater than before. His equalising goal embodies much of the spirit we’ve often seen from Dani on big champions league nights but hardly ever in league games.

The Mountain

Rudiger is coming up trumps. Like Alaba he seems to be in the right place at the right time even though he might have joined a side with an already settled back 4, he’s looking more and more immovable now.

The Ugly

Vinicius’ copping abuse again

Vinicius Jr on IG.



pic.twitter.com/ILV1OEDfxo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 21, 2023

Unlike Valencia who had to be dragged kicking and screaming, Sevilla were swift to act against the perpetrator.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Has Jude Bellinham lulled the fans into forgetting that Carlo has changed the way the team plays? The players are adapting to new roles while also having to win games. This means that in games where the team struggles, it will not always be easy to know whether it’s just one of those days or the players are struggling with the new system. Should we give the team more lee-way given the fact that the task of replacing Karim Benzema is no walk in the park.

The Daily Poll