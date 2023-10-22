Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Levante; Liga F

Preview

The first challenge for Las Blancas this season in the league will be the encounter with Levante in the sixth matchday of Liga F. Last season, the Valencian team finished third, right behind Real Madrid, and in their two encounters gave the white club a lot of problems.

Levante tied the first game on their home ground and the game on Alfredo Di Stefano didn’t lack any drama since Las Blancas had to turn the game over after being 2-0 down.

The kickoff is on Sunday, at 18:30 CEST (10:30am ET) on Alfredo Di Stefano.

Goalkeepeers: Misa, Chavas

Defenders: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Oihane, Kathellen, Svava, Sara López

Midfielders: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Zornoza, Freja Siri

Forwards: Bruun, Raso, Møller, C. Camacho, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

The same squad list for the past 4 games, with the exception of Téllez - the third goalkeeper who joins the squad only for the Champions League matches.