Managing Madrid Podcast: Sevilla 1 - 1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2023 - 2024

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI vs Sevilla

Real Madrid’s plan and initial hot start

The brutal referee calls

Playing against Sergio Ramos

Antonio Rudiger’s performance

Performance of Real Madrid’s attack.

Ferland Mendy’s

How each of the midfielders performed

Carlo Ancelotti’s subs

Dani Carvajal’s performance

And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattW_MM)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)