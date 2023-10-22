Player Ratings: Sevilla 1 - 1 Real Madrid; 2023 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Kepa—7: Produced a big stop to deny Sergio Ramos from a header in the second half. No blame on the goal conceded, but did feel like an opportunity Courtois would have saved.

Dani Carvajal—8: Made mistakes, but always made amends: lost the ball in a dangerous position inside his own half, but then made a goal-line clearance. Gave too much space to Acuna on the goal conceded, but then scored the match equalizer off a set piece. Continues to be a bright light this season.

Toni Rudiger—8.5: Never backed down, even when the foe was Sergio Ramos. Put his body on the line defensively and always helped his teammates to double down on the likes of Ocampos or En-Nesyri. Played an inch-perfect ball over the top to Vinicius, which the Brazilian nearly converted.

David Alaba—5: Continues to struggle defending aerial crosses and ended up scoring an own goal for Sevilla to take the lead.

Ferland Mendy—6: Defended well against Lukebakio, but produced next to nothing in the final third.

Tchouameni—5.5: Lost track of Djibril Sow on an early run inside the box that nearly turned into a Sevilla goal. Failed to stamp his mark on the match.

Fede Valverde—6: Worked tirelessly defensively, despite only returning from South America a few days earlier. Scored a goal in the opening 7 minutes of the match, but was disallowed for a marginal offside by Bellingham.

Toni Kroos—7: Produced the assist from a set-piece on a Dani Carvajal goal and was near foot-perfect in the midfield. His cross-field switches had Sevilla’s defense on the backfoot early in the game.

Jude Bellingham—6: The most fouled player in La Liga received 7 more tonight and countless that were not called. It seems there is a new scouting report out: stop Bellingham before he gets in full stride. The fouls created a stop-start nature to his game and meant he could never find rhythm.

Vinicius Junior—6: An eventful game but not as effective as the Brazilian would desire. Had two shots blocked including a one-touch volley from a Rudiger ball over the top of the Sevilla defense. Battled hard with Jesus Navas and often got the better of him, but referee De Burgos Bengoetxea refused to give Vinicius the correct call — be it a penalty kick, an advantage, or a foul just outside the box.

Rodrygo—5: Fans frustration will be mounting with Rodrygo, but Ancelotti should persist with the 22-year-old. Nearly scored after bringing down a Valverde cross inside the box and shooting at Nyland’s near post. Visibly frustrated and mentally struggling with the lack of goals.

Substitutions:

Eduardo Camavinga—5: Added very little to the game and one of his clearances nearly resulted in a Sevilla goal.

Luka Modric—5: Ancelotti hoped to gain more control with Modric but the game needed to embrace the chaos and fatigue by leaning-in more to players with high energy and mobility.

Joselu—N/A: No impact on the match - struggles in matches with more transitions and counter attacking opportunities.

Fran Garcia—N/A: 4 touches and 3 passes after coming on for the final 10 minutes of the match.

Brahim Diaz—N/A: Had one tackle to win the ball back inside Sevilla’s half, but little else to note.