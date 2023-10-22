 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Drawing Board: De Burgos Bengoetxea’s worst kept secret

By Managing Madrid and FinnTheHuman.
Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

As Real Madrid TV pointed out in a previous video outlining all of the mistakes Ricard de Burgos Bengoetxea made against them, there was always going to be concern that when said referee was appointed in charge of Saturday’s Sevilla vs Real Madrid clash, that there would be controversy.

And controversy there was — plenty of it. de Burgos Bengoetxea wrongly disallowed two Real Madrid goals, and ignored a clear penalty on Vinicius Jr as well. Real Madrid dropped two points, but should’ve been ahead in the first half.

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on one of Negreira League’s finest:

