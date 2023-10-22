Racism continues to mar La Liga

The headlines that came out of Saturday night’s 1 - 1 draw between Sevilla and Real Madrid at the Sanchez Pizjuan unfortunately had little to do with football. While Dani Carvajal equalized in the second half after Sevilla took the lead through a David Alaba own goal, what stole the show were two non-football items: 1) Awful refereeing (De Burgos Bengoetxea wrongfully disallowed two of Real Madrid’s goals while ignoring a clear penalty on Vinicius Jr); and 2) Racism in the stands directed towards Vinicius Jr.

This is insane. Ref tells the Sevilla player to get up and play on, and then sees Real Madrid get a transition attack and changes his mind.pic.twitter.com/gqCjoBODMl — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 21, 2023

During one of the heated exchanges in the second half of the game, when Vinicius Jr attempts to get on with the game by taking the ball from Sevilla goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland, a brawl ensued, with several Sevilla players getting heated and running over to push Vinicius Jr while Real Madrid players tried to intervene.

In the background, where the fans were sitting behind the goal, unfortunate scenes were seen where several Sevilla fans, including a young child, made racist gestures toward Vinicius:

La Liga is barely about football anymore. Every week it's racism and referees.



Depressing.pic.twitter.com/kFLW5XFTeK — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 22, 2023

Vinicius himself released a statement on social media after the game expressing his heartache on the matter:

“Congratulations to Sevilla on the quick punishment in another sad episode for Spanish football.” “Unfortunately I have access to a video of another racist at this Saturday’s game, this time carried out by a child. So sad there is no one to educate her. I invest a lot in education in Brazil to train citizens with different attitudes.” “The face of today’s racist is stamped on websites as like several other times. I hope Spanish authorities do their part and change legislation for once. These people need to be criminally punished too.” “It would be a great first step to prepare for 2030 World Cup. I am here to help.” “Sorry to sound repetitive, but it’s episode number 10. And counting…”

Sevilla, to their credit, took immediate action, and released this statement quickly after the final whistle: