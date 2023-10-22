Sevilla kicked a fan out of their stadium after racially abusing Vinicius

Sevilla FC published an announcement on their website shortly after the 1-1 draw between the Andalusian club and Real Madrid confirming that they kicked out one of their fans after he was seen racially abusing Vinicius Junior during the game.

Sevilla FC would like to communicate that, after detecting xenophobic and racist behaviour, a member of the public was identified, ejected from the stadium and handed over to legal authorities. The individual will also be subject to the club’s vigorous internal disciplinary protocols and have their membership revoked.

Sevilla FC condemns all racist and xenophobic behaviour and will work closely with the authorities to ensure that action is taken accordingly. This behaviour does not belong at Sevilla FC.

Source: Sevilla FC

Sevilla acted quickly and that’s something that should be noted. Vinicius Junior keeps being the victim of racist abuse in La Liga and now the competition should also do something to prevent this from happening.