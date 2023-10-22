Vinicius publishes tweet about racist abuse in Sevilla

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior posted a statement on his Social Media after being racially abused during the 1-1 draw against Sevilla. The Andalusian club explained right after the game that they kicked one of their fans out of the stadium after the authorities saw him abusing Vinicius during the match.

Congratulations to Sevilla for their swift response and punishment in yet another sad episode for Spanish football. Unfortunately, I came across a video of another racist act during the match on Saturday, this time committed by a child. I am deeply sorry that there is no one to educate them. I invest, and invest heavily, in education in Brazil to form citizens with different attitudes than these. The face of today’s racist is plastered on websites, as it has been many times before. I hope that the Spanish authorities do their part and change the legislation once and for all. These people need to be criminally punished as well. It would be a great first step in preparing for the 2030 World Cup. I am available to help. Sorry for sounding repetitive, but this is isolated incident number 19. And counting...

Source: Vinicius’ Social media

Vinicius clearly wants the Spanish authorities to take action. The Spanish Football Federation and even La Liga should implement strong bans and punishments whenever players are racially abuse so that these incidents stop happening.