Real Madrid vs. Levante Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

The first big challenge for Las Blancas this season in the league will be the match against Levante in the sixth matchday of Liga F. Last season, the Valencian team finished third, right behind Real Madrid, and in their two encounters gave the white club a lot of problems.

Levante tied the first game on their home ground and the game on Alfredo Di Stefano didn’t lack any drama since Las Blancas had to turn the game over after being 2-0 down. Real Madrid are going for the sixth victory in Liga F and 8th one of the season before heading off for international duty during the next 2 weeks. The white club is hoping leave for the international break with good feelings as tough period awaits them after the break with matches every 3 days, including a lot of travels for the Champions League matches.

How to Watch

Date: 22/10/2023

Time: 18:30 CEST (12:30pam ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stefano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football on YouTube