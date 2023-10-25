Managing Madrid Podcast: The Pre-Clasico Live Call

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Hridyam Arora discuss:

Will Real Madrid go back to 4-3-3 at all this season?

Is this formation hurting us defensively?

Will Eduardo Camavinga start at LB in El Clasico?

How do we solve the lack of coverage on so many sequences?

Joselu or Rodrygo for Clasico and why?

Will Carlo Ancelotti play with 5 midfielders in Clasico?

Will Jude Bellingham cool, and what will be the reason if he does?

Patience needed with Rodrygo

What separates the 1% great athletes from the rest

Michael Jordan greatness and why he didn’t get into coaching

Pros and cons of playing with 5 midfielders in El Clasico

Ancelotti’s trust and system of meritocracy

Should Endrick be loaned out next season?

Should Takefusa Kubo be brought in?

How long will it take for Endrick to break through?

Mikel Camp, Barca’s spokesperson, disgusting tweet about Vinicius

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Join our Real Madrid Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)