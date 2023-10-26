 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 26 October 2023

Thursday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Will Jude play vs Barcelona?

Are we seriously at risky of losing our best and most goal scoring player in the biggest game of the season so far?

Kroos comments about El Clásico

Deleted comment from Barcelona executive

I really don’t understand this kind of comment. There were many Barcelona players that used to the same - or even more - than Vini. I don’t remember people saying R10 or Neymar deserved a slap due to “stepovers” or dribbling...

This comment generated tension and it looks like Perez won’t attend the game.

Xavi also said the following about the issue:

If he deleted the tweet, it already means something. I don’t like anything that generates tension: neither the pressure on the referees nor that tweet.

