Daily Thread: 26 October 2023

Will Jude play vs Barcelona?

Are we seriously at risky of losing our best and most goal scoring player in the biggest game of the season so far?

Jude Bellingham will undergo tests today to see if he can play vs Barcelona. @marca pic.twitter.com/7H4IkEgWEY — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 25, 2023

Kroos comments about El Clásico

Toni Kroos: "El Clásico will decide the league? Well, no. If we won, we would be four points ahead of Barcelona, which would mean nothing. And if we lose, we would be two points behind Barcelona, a fact that would not mean anything either. But it's clear we want to win. El… pic.twitter.com/F3Pz6FfRFz — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 25, 2023

Deleted comment from Barcelona executive

⤵️ Mikel Camps (Barcelona executive board spokesperson) during the game vs Braga:



"It's not racism, he deserves a slap for being a clown. These stepovers are unnecessary and meaningless on a football pitch." pic.twitter.com/IMLwNeaoHr — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 25, 2023

I really don’t understand this kind of comment. There were many Barcelona players that used to the same - or even more - than Vini. I don’t remember people saying R10 or Neymar deserved a slap due to “stepovers” or dribbling...

This comment generated tension and it looks like Perez won’t attend the game.

