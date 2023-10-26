Referee named for El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid

The Spanish Football Federation have appointed Jesus Gil Manzano as the referee for Saturday’s El Clasico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, which will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, Barcelona due to the renovations at the Camp Nou.

Gil Manzano is the most experienced referee in the Spanish Football Federation and quite possibly the best one too. This will be the third Clasico for him, and Real Madrid won the previous two when he was in charge.

This is a good designation by the Spanish Football Federation, as Gil Manzano is easily the most respected referee in Spain. Barcelona fans might not be that satisfied, as Gil Manzano was the referee who sent Robert Lewandowski off after a gesture which cost him a two-match suspension last season.

Cuadra Fernandez will take care of VAR duties in this game, which will also be an important role considering how decisive VAR has been in recent weeks.