Real Madrid closes new deal with Saudi Investment Bank

Real Madrid have closed a new sponsorship deal with Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB), a leading financial institution in Saudi Arabia. The agreement aims to introduce unique customer experiences to the bank’s clients and connect with Real Madrid fans in the Kingdom.

SAIB will become an official partner of Real Madrid and will have access to exclusive benefits and opportunities, such as hosting events, offering promotions, and creating digital content with the club. The partnership will also help SAIB to expand its customer base and enhance its brand awareness in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Real Madrid emphasized that this sponsorship deal is different from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns Newcastle United in the Premier League. The club also stated that this deal does not affect its relationship with Emirates Airlines, its main shirt sponsor.

This is not the first time that Real Madrid has partnered with a regional bank or an institution in the Middle East. The club recently announced a new sponsorship deal with Visit Dubai, a tourism agency that promotes Dubai as a destination. The club also had a similar agreement with Bantrab, a Guatemalan-based bank that aims to increase its clients in Central America.