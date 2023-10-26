Bellingham misses Real Madrid training session two days ahead of El Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham trained separately from the group on Thursday, working with the team’s physical trainers as he recovers from minor discomfort experienced during the match in Braga. Club sources have informed Managing Madrid that Bellingham is expected to rejoin the squad in training on Friday, reassuring Real Madrid of his availability for the crucial El Clasico against Barcelona on Saturday.

Bellingham’s presence in the upcoming El Clasico is deemed crucial for Real Madrid, as he has emerged as the undisputed leader for the team this season. Although concerns were initially raised by some members of the coaching staff regarding his physical condition after Tuesday’s match, it now appears that Bellingham will definitely be able to participate.

However, it is anticipated that Bellingham may have to sit out Real Madrid’s subsequent game against Rayo Vallecano. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is likely to utilize this match as an opportunity to afford the young attacker some rest and allow him to recover from what has been a demanding start to the season.

This strategic decision reflects Ancelotti’s aim to maintain Bellingham’s fitness and ensure his long-term contribution to the team’s success.