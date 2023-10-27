Las Blancas Podcast: To be or not to be a right-back?

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 1-2 loss to Levante in matchday 6 of Liga F.

Talking points:

Weird lineup choices from Toril

To play or not to play a right back?

Problems in buildup due to lineup choices

Struggles in finding midfielders in build-up

The root cause of problems in pressing

Levante’s success in disrupting our play

Toletti’s influence in the game

Zornoza’s role in the team

Lack of minutes of Maite

Sousa’s poor defending and marking on the goals

Set-piece defending continues to be poor

Lack of proper use of the squad

What happens when performances catch up with the results?

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)