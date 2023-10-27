 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 27 October 2023

Friday Edition of The Daily Merengue

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Preparing for El Clásico

A happier Modric

Adidas launch limited collection of Kroos boots

Will Ancelotti return to the more vertical and narrow diamond midfield?

Matt Wiltse details Ancelotti tactical change from the first games of the season, in which Bellingham played with a lot of freedom, at the top of diamond midfield. Now, after Atleti’s game, Bellingham is more a left advanced midfielder and have more defensive responsibilities. Wiltse argues that the change benefits Vini Jr. Give it a read.

