Daily Thread: 27 October 2023

Preparing for El Clásico

Real Madrid’s coaching staff want to convey a message in El Clásico which is to go all out for the 3 points but at the same time, save ‘ammo’ for the development of the match. Not only with Camavinga & Modrić, but also with Joselu. @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/ocwuiGBeB3 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 26, 2023

JUST IN: Everything indicates that this will be the starting XI vs Barça. @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/ZOaSmKSrDv — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 26, 2023

A happier Modric

❗️Luka Modrić is calmer than he was weeks ago, he had a hard time in September & October. He didn't expect to become a secondary player so suddenly but he's dealing with it better now. He talked to Ancelotti before the international break and they clarified everything.



He would… pic.twitter.com/XQGOLC7L8m — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 26, 2023

Adidas launch limited collection of Kroos boots

Toni Kroos at Adidas' event for the launch of the limited collection of his iconic boots today. pic.twitter.com/VoQscIsX0z — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 26, 2023

Will Ancelotti return to the more vertical and narrow diamond midfield?

Matt Wiltse details Ancelotti tactical change from the first games of the season, in which Bellingham played with a lot of freedom, at the top of diamond midfield. Now, after Atleti’s game, Bellingham is more a left advanced midfielder and have more defensive responsibilities. Wiltse argues that the change benefits Vini Jr. Give it a read.