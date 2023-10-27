Jude Bellingham: “I’m ready, I’m feeling good,”

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham was substituted in the 88th minute of the win over Braga on Tuesday as a precaution of sorts. As a result, with the upcoming Clasico on Saturday where Real Madrid will take the field against Barcelona, there has been some worry among the Real Madrid fanbase about whether or not Bellingham would be ready to play.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed after the Braga game that the substitution wasn’t something to worry about.

“He’s fine,” Ancelotti said. “His adductor was a bit overloaded because the pitch was quite soft, but it’s nothing major. He’ll recover in time. He’s fatigued like everyone, but that’s normal.”

In an interview with Spanish channel TVE, Bellingham game some updates on his health, while also discussing other things.

“I’m ready, I’m feeling good,” Bellingham said. “There’s obviously still a day and a bit to get into the best condition for the game.

“I had a little bit of a tweak in the last game in the Champions League, but I’m feeling good and hopefully I’ll be out there and hopefully we get the right result.

“I’m really excited. I’m so looking forward to it, to the atmosphere, to playing against an opponent that as a club we highly respect.

“It will be a really fun encounter.”

Bellingham also recalled his favourite Clasico memory growing up, to which he pointed to an iconic moment that resonates with all Madridistas.

“I always remember celebrations and stuff like that, and I remember (Cristiano) Ronaldo’s one at the Camp Nou, when he went ‘calma, calma’,” Bellingham said. “Stuff that sticks with you in your head, the iconic moments.”

Jude Bellingham: "Clasico memories? I always remember celebrations and stuff like that, and I remember Ronaldo's one at the Camp Nou, when he went 'calma, calma'," pic.twitter.com/NVCTE3BDCr — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 27, 2023

Finally, Bellingham spoke about the amazing start to his Real Madrid career.

“I’m just I’m enjoying it and, when I’m enjoying my football, I always think I play at my best, so long may it continue,” Bellingham explained. “I get goosebumps just thinking about [the fans singing ‘Hey Jude’].

“On the pitch after I scored a goal or done a tackle or a piece of skill, and I start to hear it slowly and then louder and louder, it’s something that I’m really proud of.players

“I’m so grateful for the fans for how they’ve treated me coming into the club.

“So far it’s been a good start, but I look to continue to repay them for how they’ve welcomed me.”