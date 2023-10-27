Barcelona vs Real Madrid, 2023 El Clasico: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the 2023-24 season. Los Blancos have a one-point lead over their arch rivals so this game could very well be decisive in the race for the title.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen, Cancelo, Araujo, Martinez, Balde, Romeu, Gundogan, Gavi, Yamal, Joao Felix, Torres.

Ferland Mendy is expected to start on Real Madrid’s left-back spot, even though the latest reports from the Spanish capital suggested that Camavinga would be the one defending the team’s left flank.

Tchouameni, Kroos and Valverde will likely start in the midfield, which means that Camavinga, Modric and Joselu will be Ancelotti’s preferred options off the bench when the team needs some fresh legs in the second half.

Real Madrid’s defense will need to complete a solid all-around performance if they want to contain Barcelona’s attacking trio of Yamal, Felix and Ferran Torres.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 10/28/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic, Barcelona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

