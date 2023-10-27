Real Madrid announce squad for El Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s El Clasico against Barcelona, their first meeting of the 2023-24 season.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Diego Piñeiro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger and Mendy.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde and Tchouameni.

Attackers: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

As expected, Bellingham has made the squad list even after missing Thursday’s training session. Ancelotti said that he has recovered from the muscle fatigue he picked up against Braga and he should be more than ready to perform at a high level in this crucial game.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 10/28/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic, Barcelona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

