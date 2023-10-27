Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Pre-Clasico Salt.

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Who is more at a disadvantage heading into El Clasico — Real Madrid or Barcelona?

Why don’t Real Madrid give more opportunities to young players like Barcelona does? BIG DEBATE.

How will Xavi Hernandez line up his back line? Joao Cancelo or Ronald Araujo at right bck?

Rodrygo or Joselu?

Our top 3 favourite Clasico goals ever

And much more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas