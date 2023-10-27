Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Pre-Clasico Salt.

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Who is more at a disadvantage heading into El Clasico — Real Madrid or Barcelona?
- Why don’t Real Madrid give more opportunities to young players like Barcelona does? BIG DEBATE.
- How will Xavi Hernandez line up his back line? Joao Cancelo or Ronald Araujo at right bck?
- Rodrygo or Joselu?
- Our top 3 favourite Clasico goals ever
- And much more.
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
