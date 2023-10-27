 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Pre-Clasico Salt.

Kiyan and Diego answer questions from Madridistas and Cules ahead of Clasico

By Kiyan Sobhani
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Who is more at a disadvantage heading into El Clasico — Real Madrid or Barcelona?
  • Why don’t Real Madrid give more opportunities to young players like Barcelona does? BIG DEBATE.
  • How will Xavi Hernandez line up his back line? Joao Cancelo or Ronald Araujo at right bck?
  • Rodrygo or Joselu?
  • Our top 3 favourite Clasico goals ever
  • And much more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

