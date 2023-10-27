Managing Madrid Podcast: Who starts in Clasico? Will Zidane return? MAILBAG!

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Can Rodrygo play as a 10?

Who will be the team’s franchise player next season?

Ranking of the best 5 stadiums we’ve been to

Will Zinedine Zidane return?

Why Xabi Alonso should be secured as a priority

What are the chances Carlo Ancelotti will stay next season?

Hypothetical Real Madrid teams

Political opinions in sports

What were we wrong about so far this season?

Who starts in El Clasico?

Real Madrid’s midfield in 5 years

Clasico kick off time complaints

And much more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)