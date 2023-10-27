Managing Madrid Podcast: Who starts in Clasico? Will Zidane return? MAILBAG!

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:
- Can Rodrygo play as a 10?
- Who will be the team’s franchise player next season?
- Ranking of the best 5 stadiums we’ve been to
- Will Zinedine Zidane return?
- Why Xabi Alonso should be secured as a priority
- What are the chances Carlo Ancelotti will stay next season?
- Hypothetical Real Madrid teams
- Political opinions in sports
- What were we wrong about so far this season?
- Who starts in El Clasico?
- Real Madrid’s midfield in 5 years
- Clasico kick off time complaints
- And much more.
Click here for access
Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!
Join our Real Madrid Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)
Loading comments...