Player Ratings: Barcelona 1 - 2 Real Madrid; 2023 El Clasico

Full match player ratings below:

Kepa—7: Important double save in the second half reacting quickly to stop Araujo’s rebound attempt.

Dani Carvajal—9: One of the most consistent players all season. A player who showed up in both halves, something that cannot be said for every player in white.

Toni Rudiger—8: Aside from one flat-footed moment vs Joao Felix was near-perfect. Had some crucial headed clearances and commanded the backline.

David Alaba—5: Converaations will start to be had regarding the Austrian’s season. Has not been at the level expected. Slow to react on the opening goal and rather that slide with his left foot, should have cleared the ball with his right.

Ferland Mendy—6: Defended well against Joao Cancelo but match turned in Madrid’s favor after Camavinga’s introduction at left back.

Tchouameni—5.5: Costly deflection on Barcelona’s opening goal but improved as the match wore on. Played as more of right sided pivot and helped Madrid build out down the channel. Had one thunderous long distance shot that nearly tested Ter Stegen.

Fede Valverde—6: For much of the game was operating as a right back being pinned by Balde’s position. More aggressive in the second half and took the game to Barcelona. His ball carrying ability became crucial as Barcelona’s legs tired.

Toni Kroos—6: Defended tirelessly in the first half but even the German struggled with the counter press from Gavi and Fermin.

Jude Bellingham—9: The man of the moment. The man of the season. Real Madrid’s game-changer. Was far from his best game, but puffed his chest out when it mattered and scored two goals to turn the tide of the Clasico. What a debut in the biggest rivalry in the world. Take a bow, Jude Bellingham.

Rodrygo—3: More is expected of the Brazilian both on and off the ball.

Vinicius Junior—4: Too wrapped up in trying to get calls from the referee and arguing with Xavi or the fans. To be the face of the Franchise, the Brazilian has to stay focused and be decisive in these types of matches.

Substitutions:

Eduardo Camavinga—8.5: Revolutionized the game from the left back position. Beating players off the dribble, winning crucial tackles, playing and completing a risky vertical pass. Camavinga’s energy was vital in the second half.

Luka Modric—8: The tide of the match turned in Real Madrid’s favor after the introductions of Camavinga and Luka Modric. The Croatian found pockets of space and picked the right passes to keep the attack flowing.

Joselu—6.5: Gave Madrid a target player and a central focal point. Another body in the box for Barcelona to try and deal with as Ancelotti’s men gained attacking momentum.

Lucas Vazquez—N/A: Entered in the 96th minute for Vini Jr.