El Clásico: 28 October 2023

El Clásico: Bellingham will play

Carlo has confirmed during the press-conference that Jude has recovered well and it’s ready to play.

Who starts at LB?

Carlo was asked in the press-conference, whether Mendy or Camavinga starts at LB. The question really excluded Fran. In any case, Carlo did not confirm. He said Mendy has an advantage, because he didn’t play midweek, but players that do not start might contribute later.

Who should start?

Players more involved in attacking sequences