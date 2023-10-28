El Clásico: 28 October 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
El Clásico: Bellingham will play
Carlo has confirmed during the press-conference that Jude has recovered well and it’s ready to play.
Who starts at LB?
Carlo was asked in the press-conference, whether Mendy or Camavinga starts at LB. The question really excluded Fran. In any case, Carlo did not confirm. He said Mendy has an advantage, because he didn’t play midweek, but players that do not start might contribute later.
Who should start?
Who should start the El Clásico at left-back?
Camavinga
Fran Garcia
Mendy
Players more involved in attacking sequences
Real Madrid & Barcelona players who participate in more attacking sequences this season (shots, chances created and the player's intervention in plays that end in a goal, shot or chance). @relevo pic.twitter.com/OQFfgoliD0— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 27, 2023
