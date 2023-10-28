FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch El Clasico online

Real Madrid visit the Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic in Barcelona to play the first El Clasico of the 2023-24 season. Los Blancos hold a one-point lead in the table and will need to perform at a very high level if they want to earn the three points in this game and increase that margin.

Jude Bellingham will lead Real Madrid’s offense even though he picked up minor muscle fatigue during Tuesday’s Champions League match against Braga. Bellingham was forced to miss Thursday’s training session to properly recover from that physical problem but he rejoined the squad on training this Friday and coach Ancelotti confirmed his presence in the starting lineup adding that the midfielder has fully recovered.

These two teams will be expected to compete hard for the 2023-24 La Liga title, so the outcome of the two Clasicos could very well be decisive in the race for the trophy.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 10/28/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic, Barcelona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

