CONFIRMED lineups: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, 2023 El Clasico

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Barcelona, the first El Clasico of the season.

Real Madrid starting XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Barcelona starting XI (TBC): Ter Stegen, Cancelo, Araujo, Martinez, Balde, Romeu, Gundogan, Gavi, Yamal, Joao Felix, Torres.

Real Madrid will try to conquer the Olimpico de Montjuic knowing that Barcelona’s home-field advantage might not be as strong away from the Camp Nou. Can Los Blancos make a statement in one of the biggest games of the season? Don’t miss it!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 10/28/2023

Time: 16:15 CET, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic, Barcelona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

