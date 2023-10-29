Managing Madrid Podcast: Clasico Post-game: BELLINGHAM TRANSCENDS

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Jose Perez, and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Starting XIs for both Real Madrid and Barcelona in El Clasico

Going through every single one of the first half issues

What does Carlo Ancelotti need to be doing differently in Clasicos / big games?

Is Jude Bellingham HeroBall masking the team’s deficiencies?

Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Jr’s performance — what’s going on with them?

Gavi

Joao Felix

How Eduardo Camavinga changed the game

Have we learned that… Camavinga can’t be benched in a big game?

Did Barcelona “deserve to win the game” as Xavi put it?

Barcelona’s excuses about injuries… and the counter argument against that

Ancelotti’s explanation after the game of the issues in the team’s structure

Will Real Madrid hit another gear offensively eventually this season?

Arda Güler back soon...

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)