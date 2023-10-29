Judinho again: 29 October 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

What a comeback

Again, it was not easy, despite Barcelona many injuries. Real Madrid put a bad performance in the first half. Alaba, again, below the standard. Look below Kiyan analysis:

Real Madrid have done *nothing* to make Barcelona uncomfortable. The sporadic press is easily sliced, and the build-up phase is a mess. Confused looks coming out of the back. Rare transition opportunities for Vinicius: 1) he has not options; 2) his decision-making has been poor.… — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) October 28, 2023

2nd Half was indeed better:

2nd half was much better. Don't overlook how much Camavinga changed the game. He was getting into central zones that completely opened up new outlets in attack. Great under pressure.



Modric had a calming presence and was quite mobile. Fede started to drive the ball forward more… — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) October 28, 2023

Ancelotti: 7th Clásico victory

Ancelotti has now surpassed Zidane in the number of El Clásico victories. Only Miguel Muñoz, with 16 victories, is ahead of the Italian now. More about it in the 3 stats article.

More game stats

It’s clear from Real Madrid passing network: the system looks much more like a 4-2-2-2. Again, Rodrygo very isolated in the right. For that kind of role, Joselu would probably do better, especially with Rodrygo’s current form, don’t you think? It would have been nice to see the passing network from the second-half.

Amazing, Lukita, 500 games for Real Madrid.

It’s not for everyone.