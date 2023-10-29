BREAKING: Tchouameni suffers fracture on his left foot, out two months

Real Madrid have announced that midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni suffered a stress fracture on the second metatarsal of his left foot which will keep him out for the next two months.

After the tests carried out on our player Aurélien Tchouameni by the Medical Services of Real Madrid, an incomplete stress fracture has been diagnosed in the second metatarsal of his left foot. Pending further developments.

Source: Realmadrid.com

This is devastating news for Tchouameni and also for Real Madrid. The French midfielder had established himself as an undisputed starter after a shaky debut season in the Spanish capital. His defensive presence was crucial in Ancelotti’s diamond formation and Madrid will only have Eduardo Camavinga as a pure defensive midfielder who can replace Tchouameni in that formation.

Tchouameni should be back immediately after the Christmas break, although it will be important for him to stay patient and recover properly from this tricky fracture.