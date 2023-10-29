Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Where Will Castilla Finish This Season?

On this episode of the Managing Madrid podcast, Hridyam Arora and Sam Sharpe discuss:

Castilla’s stalemate vs Malaga

Alvaro Rodriguez’s form

Who’s been the most impressive Castilla player so far?

Why do Castilla never produce talents like Messi, Iniesta and Xavi?

Gavi / Manuel Angel stylistic comparisons

Where will Castilla finish this season?

And much more.

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)