Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Where Will Castilla Finish This Season?

Hridyam and Sam give their thoughts on the season so far, and answer a few questions on Discord.

By Hridyam Arora and Sam Sharpe
On this episode of the Managing Madrid podcast, Hridyam Arora and Sam Sharpe discuss:

  • Castilla’s stalemate vs Malaga
  • Alvaro Rodriguez’s form
  • Who’s been the most impressive Castilla player so far?
  • Why do Castilla never produce talents like Messi, Iniesta and Xavi?
  • Gavi / Manuel Angel stylistic comparisons
  • Where will Castilla finish this season?
  • And much more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Sam Sharpe (@CastillaStats)

