Jude Bellingham to win the Golden Boy award by a landslide — report

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

It is fitting that, on the back of yet another ridiculous Jude Bellingham game-winner — this time against Barcelona, not long after he himself scored a stunning equalizer — that a report in Spanish media outlet Marca states that they have been informed the British superstar will win the Golden Boy trophy.

The report in Marca states that Bellingham has “swept the vote carried out by the European media”. Of course, it is not much of a surprise that Bellingham is going to win the Golden Boy award — an honour given to ‘a young male footballer (21 and under) playing in Europe perceived to have been the most impressive during a calendar year.’

Some would even deem it unfair that Bellingham, who will also likely be a Balon D’or contender next season, is even among the shortlist of candidates among other young promising footballers who have yet to reach his level.

Bellingham’s performance against Barcelona stole all the headlines last night. He has already been an instrumental part in so many comebacks this season for Real Madrid.

“Another comeback,” Bellingham said after Real Madrid beat Barcelona on Saturday night. “I love them. It’s hard on the heart, but they’re fun games. I had watched many Clasicos from the sofa with my family and I told them that today it was my turn to live it firsthand and do something great.”

