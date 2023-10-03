Daily Thread: 3 Oct 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Matchday: Real Madrid v. Napoli

It’s another special day today, as Los Blancos play under the bright lights at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Get ready for an exciting match!

But What Will Be the Lineup

ANow there are various question marks regarding tomorrow’s lineup. Dani Carvajal is said to be available but he did limp off the pitch at the end of today’s training session. Will Modric or Toni Kroos start? Will Camavinga play LB?

Most Spanish publications believe we’ll feature a diamond with Rodrygo + Vini leading the front, and the usual suspects behind (with some twists of Cama at LB and some with Modric starting). IMO Joselu, Jude, and Tchou are the most important players to the diamond so hopefully all three start.

NEW: Vinicius and Rodrygo will start in attack tomorrow. Luka Modrić on the bench. @marca pic.twitter.com/xnYqk5S9KZ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 2, 2023

Quick Review Of Our Opponents

Just to quickly look at Napoli this year. The team is currently 3rd in Serie A with 4-2-1 (W-D-L) and 14 points. Current highest scorer is Victor Osimehn. Mosts assists - Kvaradona. Typical formation 4-3-3. So far this Napoli team does not seem like last year’s with new coaching struggles as well as off the field politics with their star player Victor. We are rightfully so the favorites, but anything can happen on a CL night.

Kvaratshkelia: "I grew up watching Real Madrid on TV, and today I want to beat them. We're not scared of them." @diarioas pic.twitter.com/WiHhlKrhuK — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) October 2, 2023

Last time Real Madrid faced Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. pic.twitter.com/1Q16Fjdjtx —  (@losblancoszone) October 1, 2023

Are We About To Say Goodbye?

Recent reports have indicated that Luka Modric has not been entirely happy with his current role. Today’s reports now indicate that Inter Miami may launch a bid for his services in the upcoming year. Luka completely seems focused on Real though and will attempt to continue as long as the team permits.

IMO — its commendable for Luka to continue to fight for a regular starting spot. I don’t see how he beats out the current crop of talent and I appreciate what he provides from the bench and on the training field. It’s his decision but I’ve always been a firm believer of its better to burnout than fade away.

| Inter Miami is interested in signing Luka Modric. @Plettigoal pic.twitter.com/dAU3iDmqAe — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 2, 2023