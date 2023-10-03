Napoli vs Real Madrid, 2023 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Napoli in what could be one of the key games of this 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Group Stage. Napoli had a fantastic season last year and while they’ve struggled a little bit so far this season, they should compete with Madrid for the lead of the group.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Modric, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Napoli predicted XI: Meret, Lorenzo, Ostigard, Natan, Olivera, Lobotka, Zielinski, Anguissa, Politano, Kvara, Osimhen.

Luka Modric is expected to make his return to the starting lineup after not playing a single minute in Real Madrid’s last two games. Rodrygo and Vinicius will start together for the first time since Vinicius suffered his last injury, while Camavinga will almost certainly play as a left-back once again, even though both Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy are available.

Tchouameni should also start as the team’s defensive midfielder.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 10/03/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples, Italy.

Available TV: Movistar Liga Campeones, Paramount

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV

